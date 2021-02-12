State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,490 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

