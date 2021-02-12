State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,179 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,774,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $433.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

