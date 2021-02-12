State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 24,947 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.