State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,500 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $19,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $396.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $396.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.23.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

