State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,504 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Clorox worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $184.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,085 shares of company stock valued at $94,387,978. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

