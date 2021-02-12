State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,562 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $174.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

