State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,656 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

VFC stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

