State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,287 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McKesson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in McKesson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

