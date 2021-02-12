State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,595 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,013.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

