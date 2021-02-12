State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 629,167 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629,167 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Flex worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 219,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

