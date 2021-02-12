State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,759 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,886,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,497,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold a total of 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.94. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.