State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 99,874 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,874 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,495,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

