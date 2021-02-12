State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 192,147 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $45,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

