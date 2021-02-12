State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 248,690 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 113.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 248,690 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $41,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $94.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

