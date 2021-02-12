State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 38,290 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.26% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $59,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $265.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $325.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average is $253.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.89.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

