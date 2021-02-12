State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Liberty Broadband worth $53,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $150.43 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.