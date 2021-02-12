State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621,932 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.50% of Flex worth $45,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 43.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

