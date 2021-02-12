State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,229 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Barrick Gold worth $49,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 174.2% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 3,180,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after buying an additional 2,710,126 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after buying an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.