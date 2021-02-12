State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 106,927 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of eBay worth $57,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

