State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $40,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,694,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Barclays upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $265.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,766.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.48. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

