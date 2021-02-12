State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $43,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

NYSE NSC opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.