State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,297 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $42,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

SWK opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.12. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

