State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $42,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 783.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $247,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $189.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average is $148.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $5,347,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

