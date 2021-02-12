State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $39.81 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,173 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $39,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $286.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $287.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

