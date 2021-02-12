State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Square were worth $42,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 42.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Square by 186.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

NYSE SQ opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $269.67. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.74 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock worth $337,010,306. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.