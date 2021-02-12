State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $43.81 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 118,571 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $43,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 990,095 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after purchasing an additional 905,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

