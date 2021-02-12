State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $46.21 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,923 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $46,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

