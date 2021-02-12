State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $50.42 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,659 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Snap worth $50,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,269 shares of company stock worth $23,425,650.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

