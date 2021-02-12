State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $52.90 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,292 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $52,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

