State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $50,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

