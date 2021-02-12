State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,490 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $52,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

ROST opened at $121.88 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 145.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.