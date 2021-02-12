State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of The Allstate worth $51,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NYSE ALL opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

