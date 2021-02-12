State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $46,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

