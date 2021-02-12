State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 602,258 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,258 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $39,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 793,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.