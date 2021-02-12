State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 8,478 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $39,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,591.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,543.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 184.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,439.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,683 shares of company stock worth $70,710,092. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

