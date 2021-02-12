State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 114,659 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,659 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Snap worth $50,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,269 shares of company stock worth $23,425,650.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

