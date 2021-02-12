State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 123,439 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,439 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.32% of The J. M. Smucker worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $113.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

