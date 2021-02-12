State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 13,084 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $46,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after buying an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $171.98 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

