State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 133,912 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,912 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Citizens Financial Group worth $49,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 103,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

