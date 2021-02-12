State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 14,490 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Square were worth $42,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Square by 140.2% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 459,519 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,909,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $265.93 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $269.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 422.12, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,559,645 shares of company stock worth $337,010,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

