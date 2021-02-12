State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 15,828 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $60,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.01. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

