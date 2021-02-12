State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 200,923 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,923 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $46,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.45 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

