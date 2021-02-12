State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 227,261 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,261 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $45,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

