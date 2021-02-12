State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 32,050 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $58,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.74 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

