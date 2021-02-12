State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 37,944 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,944 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Hilton Worldwide worth $51,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $109.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -94.40 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

