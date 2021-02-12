State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,429 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $39,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,605.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

LULU stock opened at $345.89 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.71 and a 200-day moving average of $344.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

