State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,515 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $39,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $4,037,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of MET stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $56.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

