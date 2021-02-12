Stealth Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $16,901.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000810 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022532 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,569,367 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

