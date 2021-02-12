Stealth Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Stealth token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $23,130.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000844 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00022467 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,574,697 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.