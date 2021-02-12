Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.11. The stock has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

